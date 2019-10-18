FWPD investigating armed robbery at Sherman Blvd. Speedway

Fort Wayne police investigate an armed robbery at the Speedway gas station on Sherman Boulevard on Friday, October 18, 2019. Nobody was hurt during the incident.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Speedway Gas Station on Sherman Boulevard.

Police responded to 2111 Sherman Blvd. just after 3 a.m.

Officers at the scene said at least one man went into the convenience store with a gun and stole cash from the register.

The suspect or suspects then left on foot before police arrived.

Police K-9’s attempted to track the scent, but they were not able to immediately find the man or men responsible.

The store is equipped with several security cameras that detectives hope will help them identify the suspects and shed more light on the incident.

Nobody was hurt during the robbery.