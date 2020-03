FWPD is investigating an armed robbery in the 400 block of West Creighton Avenue.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Dollar General on the city’s south side.

They responded to the call just before 7:30 p.m. Friday to the 400 block of West Creighton Avenue, just east of the intersection with Fairfield Avenue, on reports of the robbery.

Investigators say the suspect is a black man with a goatee, possibly wearing an orange ski-mask.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police.