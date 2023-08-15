Photo of the suspect in a string of armed robberies at Fort Wayne Kroger locations (Photo provided by the Fort Wayne Police Department)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is asking the public for any information regarding a string of armed robberies that happened at three Kroger stores Sunday.

Authorities received surveillance camera snapshots of the suspect, who is believed to be behind all three armed robberies that took place at the Kroger locations at 7008 Bluffton Road, 4120 N. Clinton St. and 10230 Chestnut Plaza Drive.

The FWPD described the suspect as a black man in his mid-20s who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

The photos provided by the FWPD show the suspect wearing a black winter hat, a medical face mask, a green hoodie, gray pants and gray Jordan 12s.

In all three robberies, the suspect passed a note to an employee demanding money and threatening to use a gun, according to the FWPD.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect should either contact the FWPD at 260-427-1201, call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the P3 Tips app.