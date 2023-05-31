FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is investigating an incident that happened on Fort Wayne’s east side Wednesday morning involving a weapon.

At approximately 10:07 a.m., an officer had been patrolling near the intersection of Schele and Edsall avenues and noticed a “disturbance with a weapon” in the area, according to the FWPD.

Police conducted an investigation that led them to the 3000 block of Schele Avenue and the 2200 block of Edsall Avenue, which are two areas very close to the intersection.

The FWPD said witnesses are being interviewed, but authorities did not provide any other information regarding the incident.