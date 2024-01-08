FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) has identified three police officers and a suspect who were part of an officer-involved shooting in downtown Fort Wayne Dec. 30.

The FWPD identified the suspect as 46-year-old John Everett Sawyer, and preliminary charges against Sawyer are still pending until he is released from the hospital.

The officers involved in the shooting were identified as Cameron A. Norris, Kurt A. Franceus and Joshua D. Alexander.

The officers were placed on a five-day administrative leave of absence after the incident, which is standard protocol with the FWPD.

Norris and Franceus were also two of several officers and entities involved in a federal lawsuit after a 2015 incident where a man died of a fatal overdose while in police custody.

The lawsuit argued that the officers involved caused the man’s death by denying him medical care after his arrest, but a federal magistrate ruled in favor of the officers in 2019.

The Dec. 30 shooting happened at the Wells Street roundabout shortly after midnight and was preceded by a standoff at the roundabout that lasted several hours.

During the standoff, Sawyer is accused of exiting his vehicle with a gun, which led to officers shooting him, according to the FWPD.

An ambulance was already on scene, which allowed officers and medical personnel to provide “immediate” medical treatment before taking Sawyer to a hospital.

Sawyer’s condition is unknown, and the shooting is still under investigation.