FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) hosted a graduation ceremony for the department’s 67th recruit class.

The recruit class featured 25 candidates who started training in January, and 22 of those candidates made it to graduation.

Following the graduation ceremony, the new officers will start six months of field training alongside a veteran officer and another six months of unsupervised probation.

Nearly 400 applicants have already signed up to take a written test for the chance to be part of the department’s 68th recruit class, according to the FWPD.

The FWPD held the graduation ceremony at Rhinehart Music Center on Purdue University Fort Wayne’s campus.