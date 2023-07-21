FWPD officers host a deadly force training exercise with teenagers to show what it is like to be a police officer in intense situations.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In the last five years, questions about police brutality and the use of force have been brought to the forefront of public discourse.

But instead of hiding from the hard topic, the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is addressing it.

“We want them to have an understanding about what law enforcement is about,” said FWPD Sgt. Mitch McKinney.

On Friday, the FWPD hosted its Procedural Justice Training, something it has strived to do every year.

Through the training, 60 kids in the Young Leaders Institute (NLYI) S.T.E.A.M camp got to not only ask officers about their job but also experience stressful situations that simulate what officers go through on the job.

“The biggest thing for these kids is that they go back to their communities and say ‘you know what we’ll give these officers a little bit of grace,'” McKinney said.

In the scenarios, participants played the role of an officer with a fake gun and played out various situations.

“It gave me a perspective of the officer, often I just see it from the lens of the camera or from Facebook or Instagram,” said Nygel Simms, founder of the NYLI. “To see it kind of live, and to see you have to make a decision in that instant … it made me want to give grace to our officers.”