FWPD: Friends took man to hospital after being shot

Fort Wayne police investigate a shooting in the 2800 block of Fox Avenue on Thursday, January 23, 2020. One man suffered life-threatening injuries.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition late Wednesday night.

Just after 11 p.m., police received a call from someone saying their friend had been shot and they were taking him to a hospital.

When he arrived, doctors initially decided the 21-year-old victim was in serious condition, but his injuries were not life-threatening. A little while later, his condition worsened to critical, so medics transported him to a different hospital, where doctors determined his injuries were in fact life-threatening.

Around the same time as the first call, someone called 911 and reported hearing gunshots in the 2800 block of Fox Avenue, between Broadway and Fairfield Avenue.

Police responded to the area and began searching for evidence of a shooting.

They found at least one shell casing and other evidence that made them believe the victim was shot there while inside a vehicle.

Detectives talked with one potential witness who called in the gunshots, but they did not have a suspect description to provide.

Crime scene investigators and detectives collected additional evidence and documented the scene early Thursday morning.

They also planned to interview the friends who took the victim to the hospital to learn more.

If you know anything about this shooting, you’re asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP.