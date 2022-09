FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Suspects were taken into custody Tuesday at the scene of a shooting where no one was hurt, Fort Wayne Police confirmed to WANE 15.

Officers said they were on patrol in the area of Gaywood Drive and Senate Avenue around 1:30 p.m. when they came across an active shooting.

FWPD said they took “several people” into custody. There were no injuries reported, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.