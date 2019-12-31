FWPD: Don’t fire guns into the air to celebrate New Year’s Eve

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police are warning gun owners to celebrate the new year safely by not firing off their weapons into the air.

The department put a post on their Facebook page to keep your trigger fingers away from your guns at midnight, not only because it is illegal but also because someone could get hurt or someone’s property could be damaged.

“Have a great time, get #Shnockered (make sure you have a driver and you’re of legal age) light off some fireworks (they are legal tonight), kiss the lovely date you take out tonight but leave those bullets in the chambers PLEASE. What goes up must come down and those bullets go somewhere. So please refrain from making our city the Wild West tonight and usher in the New Year another, safer way.”