FWPD: Don’t call 911 with non-emergency Coronavirus questions

ALLEN Co., Ind. (WANE) — With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Allen County Dispatch said you don’t need to call 911 with questions about the virus. A Fort Wayne Police Department spokesperson told WANE 15 they’ve received a number of interesting calls from residents.

These include asking questions about what Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and state are doing, where they can find information and people reporting others who aren’t following the stay at home mandate. One caller even asked for an officer to come to their home to force their spouse to change the channel. FWPD say 911 is only for emergencies.

“I know people get frustrated and people anxious a lot of people are just confined to a space that they are not normally for longer periods of time so it’s really difficult,” Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena, FWPD, said. “I know that we are all trying to adjust to this but we just ask that you keep those lines of emergency open for emergencies.”

FWPD officials also said they’ve been flooded with calls more than usual to this point.