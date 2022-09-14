FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A crew is targeting people at gas stations and shopping center parking lots with tales of woe and genuine looking jewelry for very little money in the latest scam to hit the area, according to Fort Wayne Police.

The jewelry, which is usually very heavy and appears legit, actually turns out to be highly polished brass or heavily gold plated junk metal that is worthless, police wrote in a media release.

The scam, perpetrated by suspects who are “Hispanic-appearing with heavy accents,” is being carried out in gas station parking lots with very aggressive sales pitches along with sad stories, police said in the media release.

“The general feeling is that, with the economy being the way it is, people are thinking they’ll be able to make a little extra money by reselling the items they buy or they’re just trying to get this aggressive person out of their space,” a police spokesman wrote in the media release.

Pawn shops and jewelry buyers have been reporting the scam to police as customers have come to try to hock the goods they’ve bought from the scammers, police said.

“If anyone comes into contact with these individuals attempting to sell them junk jewelry, please call 911,” a police spokesman said.