FWPD conducting death investigation on city’s west side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A death investigation is underway after Fort Wayne police found an unconscious male at a west side apartment complex Wednesday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., police responded to the 1200 block of St. Marys Avenue after a woman found her boyfriend unconscious on the floor within his apartment. Paramedics pronounced the male dead at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing by the FWPD, the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office. The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of this male, along with the cause and manner of death, at a later time.