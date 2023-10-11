FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A child was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after police said they ran in front of a driver who had the green light, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Police at the scene determined that around 6:40 a.m., a driver on Anthony Boulevard had the green light when a group of kids darted across the intersection with Lake Avenue, a release from FWPD said. The driver told officers they slammed on the brakes but could not avoid hitting one of the kids.

Police noted in the release the driver immediately stopped and was cooperating with the investigation.

Emergency crews tended to the child, who was taken to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition, the release from FWPD said.

FWPD and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office are still investigating.