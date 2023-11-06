FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department has taken into custody two 17-year-olds on preliminary charges of attempted murder in connection to a Thursday shooting that left a man in life-threatening condition.

The two were also preliminarily charged with armed robbery. The teenagers were wanted in connection to a shooting investigation in the 1400 block of Swinney Avenue.

Police were called to the scene Thursday on reports of shots fired on Swinney Avenue, and then received a separate call from a man who claimed that he and a boy had been shot and were driving to the hospital.

Officers at the hospital found the man in life-threatening condition and the boy in stable condition.

During the initial investigation Thursday, police said one juvenile suspect was already detained and two others were considered people of interest and were cooperating with police.

The two teenagers were apprehended separately Monday and taken to the Allen County Juvenile Justice Center, according to a release from FWPD. Their names have not been released.