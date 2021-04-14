FWPD calls on public’s help to find person of interest in fatal hit and run

FWPD released multiple images of a man. They describe him as having a slender/average build. Officers say he possibly walks with a limp and was wearing a long sleeve black shirt with blue jeans.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Ten days after a teen is killed and three others are injured in a hit and run crash, investigators are asking for the public’s help to find a person of interest they believe is involved in the case.

FWPD released multiple images of a man. They describe him as having a slender/average build. Officers say he possibly walks with a limp and was wearing a long sleeve black shirt with blue jeans.

The crash happened Sunday April 4 at the intersection of Lafayette, McKinnie, and Clinton Streets. 17-year-old Samayah Barker, 16-year-old Benny Jimenez and three others were in the car at the time. Barker died at the scene. Jimenez and the others were taken to a local hospital. Witnesses at the scene say they saw two people run from the crash.

If anyone has any information on this person, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers (260-436-7867) or use the P3 Crime Stoppers App.