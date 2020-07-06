FWPD call on public’s help following five separate shootings and a stabbing in a violent holiday weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police are currently investigating five separate shootings and a stabbing that left one person dead and seven other injured over the July 4th weekend. Three of the shootings happened where large numbers of people had gathered.

“The amount of violence we’ve seen this weekend has really been sickening,” Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena, FWPD Spokeswoman, said.

One happened on Corydon Court just after midnight Sunday where more than a hundred people were partying. Witnesses reported several people armed with guns, making threats at that large house party. As police responded, more calls to 911 indicated someone had been shot.

Fort Wayne police investigate a fatal shooting in the 5200 block of Corydon Court.

Police found a man lying in the grass near the street, with a gunshot wound to his chest. He later died. Investigators say with the amount of people who were at the party, someone had to see what happened.

“We know there are people who know what’s going on,” Sgt. Rosales-Scatena said. “We’ve gotten zero information from anyone about this. We are looking for any and all information.

Investigators say the shooting happened at high school party in the Snider High School area.

“Parents you need to sit down and have a chat with your teen because there were a lot of teens at this party,” Sgt. Rosales-Scatena said.

Another shooting happened on Drexel Avenue late Saturday night left a man in critical condition. Witnesses called 9-1-1 and said the victim was being taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. The driver of that vehicle flagged down responding officers near South Anthony and Colerick.

Police tell WANE 15 that when they arrived on the scene people were actively cleaning up the crime scene.

“We have witnesses that say people were actually picking up evidence from the scene before we were able to arrive,” Sgt. Rosales-Scatena said. “That’s concerning that people would be so complacent in something like that.”

WANE 15 learned that another happened at a party just prior to the Drexel Street shooting with a minor who was hit along with two adults. Also this weekend, a girl who was standing on her porch and was hit by a stray bullet. These victims have non-life threatening injuries.

Also this weekend, a woman was also cut by a homeless man on Wells Street near 4th street. Investigators say two women were feeding the homeless in the area. During this time a homeless man pinned one woman down and as she was trying to escape was cut in the head area twice by another homeless man who had a knife. Fort Wayne Police say it’s time for the community to be working with them and not against them.

“We need to take back our community,” Sgt. Rosales-Scatena said. “We need to start focusing on why we are such a violent society and why our children are growing up thinking the way to solve their problems is with handguns.”

If you anyone knows anything about any of these incidents, call police or crime stoppers.