FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are asking for the public’s help Thursday to identify the man- or men- in two cases of voyeurism at a store in Glenbrook Square.

FWPD said in a release there were two instances four months apart in which a man was caught on surveillance footage at Hollister holding a camera under the dressing room door while a girl was trying on clothes.

On Aug 8, 2023, FWPD said a man wearing green shorts was accused of voyeurism, and on Dec. 19, 2023, a man in dark clothes was also accused. Police said it may be the same man in both cases, but they are not sure.

A man in green shorts held a camera under the dressing room door when a young female was trying on clothes in August 2023, FWPD said. (Photo courtesy Fort Wayne Police Department)

A man in dark clothes held a camera under the dressing room door when a young female was trying on clothes in December 2023. (Photo courtesy Fort Wayne Police Department)

(Photo courtesy Fort Wayne Police Department)

(Photo courtesy Fort Wayne Police Department)

Anyone with information on who the suspect(s) may be, should call FWPD at 260-427-2228.