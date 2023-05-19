FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police arrested an 18-year-old man Thursday who is a suspect in multiple recent shootings.

According to a release from FWPD, Daeshawn Jones was arrested around noon in the 4500 block of South Park Drive. Multiple weapons were recovered in the case, police said, and Jones is preliminarily charged with four Level 5 felonies including two counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, and intimidation.

The department’s homicide unit led the investigation and identified Jones as a suspect in “multiple recent shootings”, according to the release.

FWPD’s homicide unit was assisted by the Gang and Violent Crimes Unit, the Narcotics Division, the Aerial Support Unit, Crime Scene Management and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.