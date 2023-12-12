FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police arrested a man Monday accused of using a car to hit a man at a fast food restaurant in southwest Fort Wayne.

Police arrested 42-year-old Marchello Middleton on preliminary charges of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor, along with criminal recklessness and leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily injury, both Level 6 felonies.

Marchello Lamar Middleton (Courtesy Allen County Sheriff’s Department)

According to a release from FWPD, officers responded to a report of a battery in progress at the new Popeyes location on Illinois Road around 2 p.m. At the scene, officers saw what looked like a domestic disturbance between two men and a woman.

Police said one of the men- later identified as Middleton- got into a vehicle and hit the other man, pinning him between the vehicle and the restaurant.

The injured man was taken to a hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Middleton fled the scene, police said, and was found about an hour later in the 4000 block of Bass Road. He is being held without bond at the Allen County Jail.