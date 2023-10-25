FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 42-year-old man was arrested last week on multiple child molesting charges, the Fort Wayne Police Department announced Wednesday.

During an investigation conducted by FWPD’s Crimes Against Persons Section, a child told a detective they were a victim of sexual abuse.

The child named Brandon Jones as the defendant, according to the release from FWPD.

Police issued a warrant and Jones was arrested Oct. 17 on two counts of Level 1 Felony child molesting, one count of Level 4 Felony child molesting, and one count of Level 6 Felony dissemination of matter or conducting performance harmful to minors.

Jones is being held in the Allen County Jail awaiting trial.

The Dr. Bill Lewis Center For Children, the Allen County division of the Indiana Department of Child Services, and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department Warrants Division were also involved in the investigation.