FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department arrested two teenagers Tuesday afternoon after reports of an “armed disturbance” caused a nearby elementary school to go on lockout.

At approximately 3:04 p.m., officers responded to the “armed disturbance” call in the 3000 block of S. Hanna Street, which placed Weisser Park Elementary School on a lockout.

Witnesses informed police of two male suspects wearing all black clothing, and officers located two people matching the description near the intersection of Eckart and John streets.

According to the FWPD, the suspects fled when police arrived, but officers eventually took the two suspects into custody after a foot pursuit.

Officers found two handguns in the area of the pursuit, according to the FWPD.

The two suspects, a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, each face a Level 5 felony of unlawful carrying of a handgun within 500 feet of a school along with other misdemeanor charges.