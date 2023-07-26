Fort Wayne Police Department vehicles parked near the scene of a death investigation on July 25, 2023.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two suspects have been arrested and face preliminary charges of murder following a death investigation in Waynedale Tuesday morning, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD).

Just before 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, police conducted a “high risk traffic stop” in downtown Fort Wayne and arrested 50-year-old Samuel Evans III and 25-year-old Lexus Evans without incident.

Both suspects each face preliminary charges of murder and are currently being held in the Allen County Jail.

Police responded to the intersection of Lower Huntington Road and Kruge Drive Tuesday morning and found a man inside a vehicle unconscious and not breathing.

Medics arrived later and pronounced the man dead.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the man’s identity nor the cause and manner of death.