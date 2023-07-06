FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) arrested two suspects in a Fourth of July shooting that left a boy in life-threatening condition.

Police arrested 22-year-old Tyron Hill Jr. and 24-year-old Quayawn Eldridge in the 200 block of Dunbar Lane without incident.

Both suspects face preliminary charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery and criminal recklessness.

On July 4, police responded to the 2900 block of Bowser Avenue and found a boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to the initial investigation, the shooting happened in an alley between Bowser and Holton avenues.

Shots were fired into a vehicle, hitting the victim, and the vehicle exited the alley and traveled onto Bowser Avenue.

Authorities transported the boy to a hospital in life-threatening condition, according to the FWPD.