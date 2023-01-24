FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police arrested the suspect in an early morning shooting hours after the incident Sunday.

According to a release from FWPD, homicide detectives and air units investigated reports of a shooting in the 900 block of Columbia Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Officers at the scene found a man with gunshot wounds who was taken to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition, according to the release.

The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Dennis Williams Jr., who was caught later that day in a “high risk traffic felony stop” at the intersection of North Anthony Boulevard and Saint Joe River Drive. Teams with the Gang and Violent Crimes Unit and the Narcotics Division were at the scene, and Williams was arrested without incident, according to the release.

Williams was taken to the Allen County Jail on charges of attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness.