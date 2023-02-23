FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police arrested a 25-year-old man who investigators say is connected to a Wednesday shooting death in the 6000 block of Bunt Drive.

Eric Underwood-McCarrol

Officers took Eric Underwood-McCarrol into custody after a traffic stop in the area of Julian Street and Wayne Trace at about 9:10 p.m. Underwood-McCarrol was booked into Allen County Lockup on a preliminary charge of murder, police said.

Earlier that morning, a gunman shot and killed a woman at an apartment on Bunt Drive.

The woman has not yet been identified.

Police at the scene were told a man came to the victim’s apartment and the victim was shot after opening the door. The suspect then ran away.

The woman’s husband was also in the apartment but was not injured, police said.

Underwood-McCarrol is being held without bond.