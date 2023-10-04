FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police have arrested two people who face preliminary charges of murder and arson after police found a 19-year-old man dead in the Maumee River in late September.

Police arrested 18-year-old Nasir Owens and 20-year-old Dimitrius Walker Wednesday in connection to the death of Austin Seiman, who authorities found near the 800 block of Tecumseh Street after someone spotted his body in the water while kayaking.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office ruled Seiman’s death a homicide and determined he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police are still investigating the incident, and anyone with information should contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201.