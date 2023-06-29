FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to a fire at a home in southeast Fort Wayne Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived at a home in the 4000 block of South Park Drive at approximately 5:42 p.m. and found a “small fire” in a second story bedroom.

Crews were able to keep the fire contained to the bedroom and put out the fire in roughly 10 minutes.

The FWFD found nobody inside the home during the incident.

The home suffered moderate smoke damage and minor fire and water damage, according to the FWFD.

It is not known what started the fire, and the fire remains under investigation by the FWFD.