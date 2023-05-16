FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) revealed the reasons behind four separate fires that occurred in Fort Wayne on Monday.

Southwest Fort Wayne Fire

The FWFD responded to a house fire in the 3000 block of Sand Point Road just before 6:00 a.m. Monday morning.

On Tuesday, FWFD Deputy Chief Adam O’Connor said an electrical issue caused the fire, although crews at the scene were unable to find the exact location of the electrical malfunction.

O’Connor said most of the evidence the FWFD works with during fires often gets destroyed, so it can sometimes be difficult to pinpoint the exact location.

Storage Facility Fire off Broadway

On Monday, crews were spotted just before 2:30 p.m. in the area of 2206 Broadway at BTE Storage.

(Photo provided by Chad Schlatter)

The FWFD said a vehicle caught on fire in one of the storage units, which then spread through the attic to seven other storage units.

Authorities told WANE 15 on Tuesday that the owner of the vehicle had tried to start the vehicle, which caused it to catch fire, but the FWFD did not know why that caused the vehicle to catch fire.

Southeast Fort Wayne Fire

The FWFD fire department tackled a house fire in the 3000 block of Monroe Street just after 6:00 p.m. on Monday.

On Tuesday, O’Connor told WANE 15 that lint from the dryer had caught fire.

O’Connor reminded residents to clean out lint from dryers and to even clean it from the hose connected to the dryer periodically.

Fire near McCormick Park

Fort Wayne firefighters were seen just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday at a house in the 3500 block of Chestnut Street near McCormick Park and the intersection of Washington and Coliseum boulevards.

O’Connor said an electrical malfunction caused the fire, but the FWFD did not provide any additional information on the fire.