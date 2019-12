FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a trolley bus on fire on Sunday evening.

Firefighters were called out to the 7900 block of Auburn Road near Cook Road shortly before 5:20 p.m.

The trolley driver told WANE 15 on scene that he believes the fire was caused by a shortage. He also said that no one else was in the trolley at the time and the trolley made no contact with any other vehicles.

