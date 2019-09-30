Neighbors wake up to vacant house on fire next door

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fire investigators are trying to figure out what caused a vacant home to catch fire early Monday morning.

Randy Harvey said he woke up around 1 a.m. and noticed an orange glow outside his window. When he went outside to check it out, he saw flames shooting up from the east side of the house next to his and called 911.

Firefighters responded to the home at 1435 Curdes Avenue minutes later and found flames coming through the roof, according to fire officials.

Firefighters pulled hoses to multiple sides of the home and began spraying it from different angles to put out the fire. It took them about 20 minutes to get it under control.

Once the flames were knocked down, crews pulled hoses inside the house and continued dousing parts that were still smoking and smoldering.

The house had a condemnation notice on the front door, and fire officials confirmed a tree branch had fallen on the house this summer, causing damage to the roof.

Fire officials said nobody was inside and no injuries were reported.

The house sustained heavy fire, smoke, and water damage. Between the old damage from the tree branch and the new damage from the fire, the home is believed to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.