FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department and the American Red Cross of Northeast Indiana received funding from NIPSCO, a natural gas and electricity company based in Merrillville, Indiana, Wednesday as part of the company’s Public Safety Education and Training Action Grant.

These were just two of 18 organizations across Indiana to receive funding through the grant.

The annual program was introduced in 2018 and provides grants between $500 and $5,000 for organizations seeking funds for safety education and training programs.

“We always look to add layers of protection wherever possible, and programs like these are exactly the kind we want to support in their pursuit of enhanced public safety,” said NIPSCO President Mike Hooper.

Since the program’s inception, NIPSCO has provided $281,000 in grant donations to 78 projects that positively impact safety education and programming within NIPSCO’s service territory.