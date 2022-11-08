FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A north side home sustained moderate damage during a fire that happened while nobody was home Tuesday morning, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to a home at 6625 Montecito Court at about 8:35 a.m. and found smoke and fire coming from the front of the house upon arrival, a fire department media release said.

Crews made entry into the home quickly and extinguished the fire within minutes.

There as nobody inside the home, no pets and there were no injuries. The fire is believed to have started in the living room but its cause is still under investigation, firefighters said.