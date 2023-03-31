FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A fire at a home on Fort Wayne’s northwest side left the home with heavy smoke damage and moderate fire damage, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD).

Crews responded to a modular home at 2737 W. Washington Center Road at approximately 5:55 p.m. after receiving reports from neighbors saying smoke could be seen coming from the home.

The FWFD said nobody was home at the time of the fire, and crews were able to quickly control the fire.

As a result of the fire, the home suffered moderate fire and water damage along with heavy smoke damage.

The fire is still under investigation by the FWFD.