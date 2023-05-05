FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A firefighter suffered a minor injury Friday afternoon as crews battled a fire at a home on Fort Wayne’s north side, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD).

Authorities responded to a fire in the 1300 block of Lakeland Cove at approximately 2:12 p.m. and found smoke and fire coming from the home when they arrived.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in 17 minutes, but the house suffered heavy fire damage to the rear of the home and the attic, and the house also suffered moderate water and smoke damage, according to the FWFD.

There were two adults and two pets inside the home who self-evacuated before authorities arrived.

The FWFD said a firefighter suffered a minor injury and will be evaluated.

The fire remains under investigation, and authorities did not say what started the fire.