FWFD: Fire at condemned house took 40 minutes to extinguish

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fire broke out at a condemned house on 9401 Stage Coach Drive that firefighters say took 40 minutes to extinguish Sunday afternoon.











FWFD said that there were occupants in the house and that they self-evacuated. There were five fire trucks on the scene. The house is said to have been condemned for several months.

UPDATE: FWFD said that there was one adult in the building who self-evacuated. During the firefighting process, one firefighter was treated and released for dehydration. No other injuries were reported. The structure sustained heavy damage from fire, water, and smoke. The fire was in the basement, first floor, and attic of the home.