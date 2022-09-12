FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A demolition crew halted work on the old St. Joe Hospital downtown after part of the structure collapsed on a crane Monday morning, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

A portion of the west side of the structure, located at Main Street and Broadway, fell on the crane.

Nobody was injured, said Deputy Chief Adam O’Connor. He added that the demolition company is now working to ensure the site is safe and the plan is to continue work on the building later Monday.

The structure has been in the process of being demolished for months.

In early June, bricks began to fall from the top of the four-story building after a fire weakened the structure. That prompted officials to close a block of Main Street between Broadway and Van Buren with barricades and fencing.

Nearby businesses and the new Lutheran Downtown hospital next door were allowed to remain open at that time.

