The Fort Wayne Fire Department investigates a fire in the 1400 block of Wabash Avenue Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A house on Fort Wayne’s east side suffered heavy fire and smoke damage after a fire Wednesday afternoon, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD).

At roughly 4:38 p.m., firefighters responded to a house fire in the 1400 block of Wabash Avenue after neighbors had seen fire and smoke coming from the home and called 911.

When crews arrived a few minutes later, they found a “small two-story” house with heavy smoke coming from the back of the house.

Firefighters located the blaze in two rooms at the back corner of the house and were able to get the fire under control in 14 minutes.

The house was empty, and nobody suffered injuries in the fire, according to the FWFD.

However, the house suffered moderate water damage and heavy fire and smoke damage.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.