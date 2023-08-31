FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to an apartment fire Thursday afternoon that forced eight people, including six children, to evacuate.

Crews arrived at the scene, located in the 3000 block of McCormick Avenue, just before 7:00 p.m. and found “moderate” smoke coming from the apartment.

The fire started in a kitchen within the apartment, and crews were able to extinguish the fire in seven minutes.

The building suffered minor water damage along with moderate fire and smoke damage, and nobody suffered injuries in the fire.

Firefighters also rescued two cats and reunited them with their owners.