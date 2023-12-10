FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two adults were able to safely evacuate an apartment fire and reunite with their missing cat Sunday afternoon, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

FWPD responded an apartment fire at 3928 Newport Ave. and found a fire within a ground unit of the complex. The adults inside evacuated the apartment without injury while crews got the fire under control in 10 minutes. The blaze was contained within that specific unit, which has now sustained moderate smoke, water and fire damage.

A cat was reported missing, but it was found safe and reunited with its owner per the press release.