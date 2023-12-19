FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One person has been taken to a hospital after an apartment fire in southeast Fort Wayne Tuesday, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD).

Firefighters were seen at a house in the 4400 block of South Anthony Boulevard just before 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the back of the building, but firefighters were able to get the blaze under control in roughly 12 minutes.

According to the FWFD, medical personnel transported one person who self-evacuated from the fire to a hospital with “moderate fire-related” injuries.

Firefighters investigated the scene after putting out the fire and found no other victims, and the adjacent apartment did not suffer much damage in the fire.

The building suffered heavy fire, water and smoke damage, according to the FWFD.

It is not known what started the fire.