FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) is investigating a fire that injured one person and left a duplex with heavy fire and smoke damage Wednesday night.

Firefighters were seen in the 800 block of W. Wayne Street in the West Central neighborhood around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday.

A witness told the FWFD that flames could be seen coming from the side of the building.

When firefighters arrived and started combating the fire, crews searched the building and located one person suffering from injuries.

The FWFD removed the victim from the building and provided care at the scene until medical personnel transported the victim to a hospital.

Crews also rescued a cat from the building.

According to the FWFD, the duplex suffered moderate water damage and heavy fire and smoke damage.

Firefighters had the fire under control in roughly seven minutes.