FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Monday, the Fort Wayne Community Schools Board of Trustees was recommended to make changes that would pay substitute teachers more.

The board unanimously voted to approve raises, but those largely depend on whether or not substitutes have degrees.

The attached release shows those with a bachelor’s degree stand to make as much as $170 a day, depending length of term and whether or not they have a teaching license.

The only groups to not see a raise are those without a bachelor’s degree, or those with a bachelor’s degree who are subbing short-term without a license.

FWCS Superintendent Dr. Mark Daniel said the move was aimed at getting more experienced teachers to help “move the needle.”