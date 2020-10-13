FWCS teachers union says governor avoiding salary issue until after the election

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne teachers are asking how much longer until the state raises their pay to respectable levels. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb was suppose to release a report with recommendations on teacher salaries this summer. That’s now on hold until after the election.

The Governor’s Next Level Teacher Compensation Commission was selected in February 2019 to examine long-term solutions for increasing educator pay. Before the pandemic, a 60-page draft report had been expected this summer. But with the economy being so fragile, the commission said they’ll now wait to release the report until after the November 3rd election.

Fort Wayne Education Association President Sandra Vohs believes the Governor is making teacher pay a political issue.

“I think it’s kind of a bad sign that it’s being put off until after the election because that tends to make me think that the news that’s going to be released about teacher pay is going to be something that’s not going to make teachers very happy and teachers are usually pretty good about voting so if it was good news for teachers you’d think it would be released now,” she said.

Though some say the economy is currently too fragile for educators to be requesting more money, Vohs said teachers are working harder than ever right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Just think for a minute about the amount of technology used by a remote teacher, about the things you have to learn, how to video tape yourself, how to post those things, you can’t see all your class at the same time on the screen unless you’ve got a giant screen,” she explained. “There are so many challenges that nobody thinks of when it comes to virtual learning that it is not easy to be a virtual teacher.”

Vohs said Fort Wayne Community Schools’ teachers are aware and sympathetic to the tough times, but that doesn’t mean being underpaid stopped being an issue.

“There’s no rallying cry right now to double teacher salaries,” she said. “There’s no excessive action towards making pay the only issue for teachers. Teachers deserve to be paid fairly and equitably.”

Vohs said she won’t give exact figures for how much more money teachers want. One, because every school district is so unique and has different salary scales and secondly, because enhancing teacher satisfaction is about more than just pay. Teachers also deserve better work conditions, student loan relief, and compensation for continuing education according to Vohs.

Fort Wayne Community Schools Board Member Steve Corona said their board doesn’t get enough money from the state to satisfy teacher demands. Until the state gives them more money for their budget, they won’t be able to help as much as they’d like.

“We’ve always been very supportive of our teachers and we’ve always seen us as being on the same side of the argument with respect to pay,” Corona said. “We’re going to pay what we can. What we won’t do is that we won’t bankrupt the system. So there are limitations as to what we will do.”

Corona also fears that because of this difficult economic year, next year is not looking good for teacher’s hopes for higher pay.

“Tax receipts for the state are going to be challenging,” he said. “They’re going to be down and we’re going to have to make cuts. So, it’s going to be a very challenging school year for the school district. I think it’s going to be really tough.”

WANE 15 asked Governor Holcomb to weigh in on the pandemic and virtual learning as it pertains to increasing teacher pay.

“We are continuing to look at it long term, at sustainable ways,” he said. “That’s what the teacher compensation commission is all about and going to provide the public, us the general assembly in December, to identify some ways to sustainably find some ways to go forward to put more dollars into teacher pay checks. I’ve said it from the very outset. Our challenge, my goal is to make sure we are attracting new teachers from our neighboring states.”

Holcomb said Indiana has moved north of $1.6 billion additional dollars into funding education. It already accounts for more than half of the state’s overall budget.