A shot of an FWCS logo at the Art Grile Center in Fort Wayne on Wednesday, 10/4/22.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Due to air quality that is considered unhealthy, Fort Wayne Community Schools announced Wednesday that the district is suspending all outdoor activities.

In a statement, district spokesperson Scott Murray said:

Due to the unhealthy air quality caused by the Canadian wildfire, FWCS is suspending outside activities until conditions improve. Fort Wayne air quality is currently categorized as red/unhealthy. Recommendations to protect yourself from poor air quality are to stay indoors as much as possible, and avoid outdoor exercise. Indoor activities are allowable. Outdoor activities may resume when air quality moves below red on the Air Quality Index.

WANE 15 has checked in to see how other companies and organizations are handling the poor air quality.

Inquiries have been sent regarding public pools and splash pads, construction and others.

Three separate landscaping companies told WANE 15 they would still be out working Wednesday despite the air.

Meanwhile, the Fort Wayne’s Farmers Market has moved its weekly outdoor market at Electric Works indoors to the Union Street Market.