FWCS Superintendent Dr. Wendy Robinson to retire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After over 40 years of work in Fort Wayne Community Schools, Superintendent Dr. Wendy Robinson is retiring.

According to FWCS spokesperson Krista Stockman, Robinson will retire at the end of the 2019-2020 school year after 17 years in the position.

School Board Vice President Steve Corona said their board is meeting with a consultant from the Indiana School Boards Association Wednesday. They’ll decide when they should start the superintendent search and a timeline of the process.

They’ll also discuss if they should find a replacement who’s local or hire a national search consultant.

Corona said the issues the new superintendent should be ready to take on include meeting state education standards, educator accountability, promoting economic opportunities in Northeast Indiana, school safety, and teacher pay.

While the task before them is large, Corona said Robinson is leaving things in fantastic shape.

“We have been so blessed to have Dr. Robinson as our superintendent for 16 years which is almost unheard of in a large urban school district,” he said. “We’re not a district in crisis. Those are the districts that keep hiring and firing superintendents every couple of years. That’s not been the case.”

Robinson has served as the district’s chief since 2003. Prior to her appointment as superintendent, she served as a classroom teacher, assistant principal, principal, area administrator, assistant superintendent, and deputy superintendent.

The FWCS School Board has set up a Superintendent Search Committee as they begin to look for Robinson’s successor. That meeting is scheduled for Thursday.