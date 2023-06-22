FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Community Schools has a lot of work ahead to continue to progress with students in the classroom, and safety support from the community.

“We have to be better and we’re on that path,” Superintendent Mark Daniel said. “Our teachers need a break, our staff needs a break, we need to refresh because this all begins again next fall.”

In August of 2022, Superintendent Daniel sat down with WANE 15 about the school year ahead, discussing the importance of school safety. With the recent referendum approved by the school board, the district needs the community’s help at the polls in November.

“I think what you’re seeing now with a referendum moving forward, November 7 is a very important day for Fort Wayne Community Schools,” Daniel said.

FWCS is looking for 56 student advocates with the referendum. Additional staff to help build relationships with students is also greatly needed.

The challenging aspects of the year involved having to increase literacy scores.

“We saw some significant gains, we had a year of implementation, we saw about a 6% gain or literacy scores,” Daniel said. “We’re looking forward to seeing that continue as teachers become masters of that particular technique and skill set.”

Daniel sees the future of FWCS as impactful.

“I can say that I’ve never seen a brighter outlook,” Daniel said. “I’ll just say we’re passionate about this and we know that change is happening. It’s going to be benefiting our kids, and it’s going to benefit our community.”

Below, Daniel spoke about school board meetings: