FWCS students won’t be graded for blended learning plan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Community Schools has introduced a Continuous Learning Plan for the rest of the school year that blends learning through an online portal and remote teaching with “learning packets.” Students won’t be graded for this work.

District spokesperson Krista Stockman said this plan won’t give students the same level of learning they were getting before the coronavirus pandemic took out in-person instruction.

“We know this is not the same as being in the classroom every day,” she said.

The online portal, PowerSchool, provides innovative, K-12 education technology software. The printable learning packets have text book excerpts and practice problems.

The learning packets are geared towards the roughly 40 percent of students in the district who don’t have access to internet.

The district will mail out four weeks of learning packets to these students in the next few days. These lessons will cover March 23rd to April 24th. These are currently available on the district’s website.

Lessons for the remaining four weeks of the school year through May 28 will be mailed out at in early May.

Stockman said students won’t be graded for any work done through this blended plan for the rest of the school year.

“The priority for us right now is we want kids to continue learning and that will come right now without grades and without some of the traditional things, but we just want kids to keep learning,” she explained.

Student’s overall fourth quarter grade will be the same as their third quarter grade.

“Because we can’t guarantee the same access to all students, we can’t base 4th quarter grades on new content,” Stockman said. “We can cover content we had done while we were in school, but we can’t grade new content.”

Some high school teachers are offering opportunities for students to turn in late third quarter assignments or re-do them, and fulfilling this opportunity could slightly boost the student’s overall semester grade.

Looking forward, Stockman said any knowledge students did not become proficient in this year will be addressed by their new instructors next year in the next grade. Teachers will have to determine where there students stand.

Stockman asks that parents and students please reach out to them if they haven’t heard from their instructors on how to receive their school work.