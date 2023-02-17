FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A student who had a gun inside North Side High School on Friday is in police custody, according to Fort Wayne Community Schools officials.

Administrators at North Side became aware that a student had a gun that morning and the student was immediately found and isolated while Fort Wayne Police were called to help, a letter written by Principal Dave West and sent home to parents said.

The student made no threats and “did not indicate an intent to harm anyone in the school building,” the letter said.

“I appreciate the quick reaction of staff members and police officers,” West wrote. “We take student and staff safety seriously, and we will follow the FWCS Code of Conduct in addressing the situation.

“As always, please remind your child that if they see or hear anything that makes them feel unsafe or uncomfortable or if you hear or have information, please immediately report it to school officials or the police department,” West continued in the letter. “If you have any questions or concerns, please call the school office at 467-2800.”



