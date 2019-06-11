FWCS School Board votes ‘yes’ on Electric Works space

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Community Schools Board voted unanimously Monday night on the intent to lease a space on the Electric Works campus.

The district said it hopes to lease a 26,000 sq ft. renovated classroom space to house more career programs. This space would be in addition to the Anthis Career Center which offers various nursing, culinary and trades programs.

FWCS Chief Officer for Student, Family, and Community Engagement Debra Faye Williams-Robbins says the Electric Works space would run similar to Anthis with kids participating in classes in half-days.

Programs at the site would focus more on technology and could include classes like animation and urban farming. FWCS also hopes to partner with some of the other businesses and colleges looking to lease at Electric Works.

“We think that it would give our students opportunity to work directly with businesses, so it increases our internships, the ability for them to really see what that job might look like moving forward and having the expertise of the people who will be on that campus so that it gives students a direct connection to that world.” said Williams-Robbins.

Monday’s vote expressed the district’s intent to lease a space. They will now wait as the developers make progress on the project.